'ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Camp' from Mar 19-24
‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Camp’ from Mar 19-24

By: Northlines

Tawi: In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU's commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors Indiawill be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-SummerCamp' for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customersexciting benefitsand preventive maintenance checksfor a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care', the Pre-Summer camp will be organized across all ISUZU authorized dealer service outlets, between 19th to 24th March, 2024(both days inclusive). During this period,customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

Summer Camp will be organized at all authorized service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Bhubhaneshwar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Durgapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Kukatpally &L.B.Nagar), Indore, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kolhapur, Kurnool, , Lucknow, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Nellore, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers can call the nearest ISUZU dealer outlet or visit https://www.isuzu.in/connecttoservicefor service booking. Customer can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.

 

Unix launches 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank ‘UX-1531’
