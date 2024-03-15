Unix launches 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank ‘UX-1531’

Mumbai: Unix, a leading brand in mobile accessories, proudly announces the launch of its latest, the UX-1531 wireless power bank. With its complete metallic body, sleek design and cutting-edge features, the UX-1531 promises to revolutionize the way users charge their devices. The product includes a 12-month warranty and is available on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as Unix India's website and nationwide retail stores.

The Unix UX-1531 wireless charging power bank boasts a 10000mAh lithium-ion battery, combining power and convenience in a compact package. Its versatile Type-C input and output options ensure compatibility across various devices, while the inclusion of PD 22.5W fast charging technology delivers rapid power boosts, charging devices up to 50% in 30 minutes. Tailored charging options (5V/3.0A, 9V/2.5A, and 12V/1.67A) further enhance the charging experience, providing users with efficient and speedy replenishment.

The power bank facilitates 15W wireless and 22.5W wired charging speeds. It also features Mag-Safe technology, providing a non-skid wireless charging surface and a firm magnetic grip for enhanced safety and convenience. It also supports pass-through charging, allowing the power bank to charge itself while charging other devices. Compatible with both Android and Apple devices, it offers versatility for users of various devices.