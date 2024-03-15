Search
Unix launches 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank ‘UX-1531’

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai: Unix, a leading brand in mobile accessories, proudly announces the launch of its latest, the UX-1531 wireless power bank. With its complete metallic body, sleek design and cutting-edge features, the UX-1531 promises to revolutionize the way users charge their devices. The product includes a 12-month warranty and is available on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as Unix 's website and nationwide retail stores.

The Unix UX-1531 wireless charging power bank boasts a 10000mAh lithium-ion battery, combining power and convenience in a compact package. Its versatile Type-C input and output options ensure compatibility across various devices, while the inclusion of PD 22.5W fast charging delivers rapid power boosts, charging devices up to 50% in 30 minutes. Tailored charging options (5V/3.0A, 9V/2.5A, and 12V/1.67A) further enhance the charging experience, providing users with efficient and speedy replenishment.

The power bank facilitates 15W wireless and 22.5W wired charging speeds. It also features Mag-Safe technology, providing a non-skid wireless charging surface and a firm magnetic grip for enhanced safety and convenience. It also supports pass-through charging, allowing the power bank to charge itself while charging other devices. Compatible with both Android and Apple devices, it offers versatility for users of various devices.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

