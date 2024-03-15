Search
JammuFiscal year 2023: Profitability and cash flow exceeded expectations
JammuJammu Kashmir

Fiscal year 2023: Profitability and cash flow exceeded expectations

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Vitesco Technologies, a leading provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility, is today publishing its consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2023. The company had already published preliminary results on February 23, 2024, in which it fully achieved – and in some cases exceeded – its own forecast for all key financials.CEO Andreas Wolf: “2023 was a challenging but successful year. Our company achieved further profitable growth, won important orders, and advanced its leading position in the electromobility market.”Profitability and cash flow well above company and market expectations In 2023, Vitesco Technologies increased its consolidated sales to €9.23 billion despite a persistently challenging market (2022: €9.07 billion). Adjusted for changes in the scope ofconsolidation and exchange-rate effects, sales increased by 4.4 percent.Due to the further improvement in operating performance, the company's adjusted EBIT margin of 3.7 percent (2022: 2.5 percent) was much higher than its forecast range of 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent. The adjusted EBIT thus amounted to €341.1 million (2022: €225.5 million).Thanks to improved profitability and despite higher investments and the financial burden from the contract manufacturing with Continental, free cash flow amounted to €84.9 million in fiscal year 2023 (2022: €123.2 million). This was higher than Vitesco Technologies' own forecast of approximately €50 million and the market consensus of €71 million.

 

Previous article
SIDBI’s EWEE Initiative: Empowering the Women of Rural Bharat through Electric Mobility
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

SIDBI’s EWEE Initiative: Empowering the Women of Rural Bharat through Electric Mobility

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: With an aim to accelerate the deployment of...

Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G & Galaxy A35 5G

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent Jammu:Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced...

CS Atal Dulloo Reviews Key Developmental Projects Of Housing Deptt

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 15: In a significant step towards addressing...

EC Must Restore Democracy In J&K, Announce Dates For LS, Assembly Polls: Omar

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Mar 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SIDBI’s EWEE Initiative: Empowering the Women of Rural Bharat through Electric...

Television prices may go up by 10% in April due...

Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G & Galaxy A35 5G