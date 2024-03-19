Search
Is Donald Trump’s Fortune Running on Fumes? Ex-President Scrambles as $454 Million Judgment Looms

With a record-breaking $454 million judgment and rising interest on the horizon, is Donald Trump’s fortune running on fumes?

As the March 25 deadline for posting a massive bond in his civil fraud case looms large, Trump is pulling out all the stops to avoid a possible financial meltdown. But 30 companies turning down appeals for help to secure the bond paints a worrying picture.

The Trump Organization valued their assets optimistically in past years, but now the former President faces over half a billion dollars in penalties from courts. With liabilities ballooning and questions swirling over liquid cash on hand, some analysts believe Trump may have overextended himself.

However, Trump isn’t giving up without a fight. He’s taking his rallying cry directly to donors, hosting private fundraisers at his Mar-a-Lago resort. While polls show his popularity still strong with some voters, legal costs and a slumping stock market threaten to further erode his estimated $2 billion net worth.

As attorneys plead for more time, critics allege Trump is “broke” and a “fraud.” Only by tapping every Republican connection before the fast-approaching bond deadline will we know if the self-styled billionaire can avoid total financial meltdown in his post-presidency.

India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
