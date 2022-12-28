INTERPOL is the key to better policing

INTERPOL is vital for cooperation in sharing and gathering

information on international criminals and upgrading policing

worldwide

DR SUDHIR HINDWAN

India is moving ahead both in terms of being the most tolerant and democratic country as well as one of the leading economies

across the globe. On the other hand, there has been a theatrical growth of terrorism which remained unabated. The number of recent

events of sporadic terrorist violence suggests the urgency of catalysts for a new shift, most importantly towards creating a long route

of a combined international mechanism to deal with the monster head-on. Recently the Prime Minister’s addressed the 90th Interpol

General Assembl speaks volumes about India’s leading in the strategic areas. INTERPOL can help India on the path of high-

powered police technology to equip our Police with the most efficient and latest technologies.

The popularity and importance of the INTERPOL are very high as there are 195 member countries, making it a huge Police body

to cooperate in handling international crimes and sharing vital information. Prime Minister’s call for coming together and close

cooperation in fighting international threats including cybercrimes, poaching, corruption, and international terrorism exhibits the need

to develop international strategies for the establishment of an extremely capable international intelligence system in close

cooperation to ensure such threats can be encountered at early stages.

Right from the funding of terrorist activities, policing cooperation, dealing with cyber threats, and secrecy through enhancing

technological innovations and tightening the border to maritime security information-gathering exercises. Cooperation and

coordination in the aggrandizement of communication capabilities and management of security arrangements to deal with any kind

of threat are the main objectives of his call for moving towards a high-tech policing process. Besides, the modernization of the

Police would generate prudence to anticipate a possible threat from religiously-motivated bands of distraught minds. Efforts are

already on towards a SMART way of policing and usage of interoperable and transferable technologies such as Drones that would

help institutionalize the learning process and create a new gateway for comprehending even very complex security challenges. The

recent targeted killings in Kashmir Valley have been done to disturb the peaceful ambiance and incredible gradual progress of the

state. The killing of a fruit grower and the subsequent murders of two labourers in Shopian district of J&K is done by the enemies of

the state who are jealous of India’s prowess. There is a need for a truly effective preparedness program at the government level.

First of all, we must know about the people involved in terrorist activities and their motivations. The relationship dealing with the

terrorist incident and mitigating its consequences need to be carefully thought out.

Sufficient data about the area within which the event is unfolding could be of immense use. This is simple work of good

intelligence and police. The intelligence should be able to provide information about terrorist targets, timings, and sites in advance.

On the other hand, there is a need for sophisticated security procedures which can go all the way from airport screening to the

border area.

Some kind of positive programs which can replace the frustration of terrorists can prove effective. There is also a need to promote open

institutions, including political institutions to absorb the ethnic, religious, and political pressure and allow them (the terrorists) to vent their

feelings adequately. This will change their mind and thus encourage them to settle their differences peacefully.

Since the present-day terrorists are very well organised and more professional than their counterparts a decade ago, new

conceptions of safety and security should arise. A vigilant and assertive police and paramilitary network should replace the old one.

There is an apprehension that with the availability of biological and chemical weapons the terrorists will start their campaign with

renewed vigour and pursue their mission of destruction which will be virtually unstoppable.

Police officers from myriad countries can be trained to take the initiative in implementing development plans in consultation with

experts from various branches across the globe. Developing the capability to anticipate security needs. The manner of recent

criminal attacks with the help of improvised devices and modus operandi reveals the unprecedented ruthlessness among the new

breed of terrorists and drug traffickers and smugglers. Whereas Police have been regarded important organ of the government to

deal with varied problems throughout the world but mounting and varied threats started taking a heavy toll on policing.

Time is of the essence and it is high time we realized the need for international Security Cooperation Police of different countries

alone cannot stop crime, the entire society should make substantial efforts towards ensuring the safety and security of fellow

beings. On account of rapid globalization criminals and terrorists have also modified their ways of operation, hence, international

Policing requires cooperation and coordination and ought to be motivated and appreciated to keep on relentlessly working diligently

for any unforeseen and upcoming challenges.

(The author is a Recipient of the

Bharat Gaurav Award and is a Professor

and an Expert in Strategic Affairs.

The views expressed are personal)