INTERPOL is the key to better policing

INTERPOL is vital for cooperation in sharing and gathering
information on international criminals and upgrading policing
worldwide
DR SUDHIR HINDWAN
India is moving ahead both in terms of being the most tolerant and democratic country as well as one of the leading economies
across the globe. On the other hand, there has been a theatrical growth of terrorism which remained unabated. The number of recent
events of sporadic terrorist violence suggests the urgency of catalysts for a new shift, most importantly towards creating a long route
of a combined international mechanism to deal with the monster head-on. Recently the Prime Minister’s addressed the 90th Interpol
General Assembl speaks volumes about India’s leading in the strategic areas. INTERPOL can help India on the path of high-
powered police technology to equip our Police with the most efficient and latest technologies.
The popularity and importance of the INTERPOL are very high as there are 195 member countries, making it a huge Police body
to cooperate in handling international crimes and sharing vital information. Prime Minister’s call for coming together and close
cooperation in fighting international threats including cybercrimes, poaching, corruption, and international terrorism exhibits the need
to develop international strategies for the establishment of an extremely capable international intelligence system in close
cooperation to ensure such threats can be encountered at early stages.
Right from the funding of terrorist activities, policing cooperation, dealing with cyber threats, and secrecy through enhancing
technological innovations and tightening the border to maritime security information-gathering exercises. Cooperation and
coordination in the aggrandizement of communication capabilities and management of security arrangements to deal with any kind
of threat are the main objectives of his call for moving towards a high-tech policing process. Besides, the modernization of the
Police would generate prudence to anticipate a possible threat from religiously-motivated bands of distraught minds. Efforts are
already on towards a SMART way of policing and usage of interoperable and transferable technologies such as Drones that would
help institutionalize the learning process and create a new gateway for comprehending even very complex security challenges. The
recent targeted killings in Kashmir Valley have been done to disturb the peaceful ambiance and incredible gradual progress of the
state. The killing of a fruit grower and the subsequent murders of two labourers in Shopian district of J&K is done by the enemies of
the state who are jealous of India’s prowess. There is a need for a truly effective preparedness program at the government level.
First of all, we must know about the people involved in terrorist activities and their motivations. The relationship dealing with the
terrorist incident and mitigating its consequences need to be carefully thought out.
Sufficient data about the area within which the event is unfolding could be of immense use. This is simple work of good
intelligence and police. The intelligence should be able to provide information about terrorist targets, timings, and sites in advance.
On the other hand, there is a need for sophisticated security procedures which can go all the way from airport screening to the
border area.
Some kind of positive programs which can replace the frustration of terrorists can prove effective. There is also a need to promote open
institutions, including political institutions to absorb the ethnic, religious, and political pressure and allow them (the terrorists) to vent their
feelings adequately. This will change their mind and thus encourage them to settle their differences peacefully.
Since the present-day terrorists are very well organised and more professional than their counterparts a decade ago, new
conceptions of safety and security should arise. A vigilant and assertive police and paramilitary network should replace the old one.
There is an apprehension that with the availability of biological and chemical weapons the terrorists will start their campaign with
renewed vigour and pursue their mission of destruction which will be virtually unstoppable.
Police officers from myriad countries can be trained to take the initiative in implementing development plans in consultation with
experts from various branches across the globe. Developing the capability to anticipate security needs. The manner of recent
criminal attacks with the help of improvised devices and modus operandi reveals the unprecedented ruthlessness among the new
breed of terrorists and drug traffickers and smugglers. Whereas Police have been regarded important organ of the government to
deal with varied problems throughout the world but mounting and varied threats started taking a heavy toll on policing.
Time is of the essence and it is high time we realized the need for international Security Cooperation Police of different countries
alone cannot stop crime, the entire society should make substantial efforts towards ensuring the safety and security of fellow
beings. On account of rapid globalization criminals and terrorists have also modified their ways of operation, hence, international
Policing requires cooperation and coordination and ought to be motivated and appreciated to keep on relentlessly working diligently
for any unforeseen and upcoming challenges.
(The author is a Recipient of the
Bharat Gaurav Award and is a Professor
and an Expert in Strategic Affairs.
The views expressed are personal)