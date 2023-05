NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 04: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organised inter-school sports meet of Zone Bishnah at Government High School Chak Murar.

The competition held in boys under-14 and under-17 age groups of Football, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and Tug of War under the guidance of district officer, Sukhvev Raj Sharma and supervised by ZPEO, Bishnah, Surbjeet Kour.

Over 300 participants were there to compete for the top honours.