Inter-school sports meet beings at Jourian

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 04: Annual inter-school sports meet of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Zone Jourian got underway in twin age group of under-14 and under-17 at Government High school, Jourian in district Jammu.

The competition is being held in the disciplines of Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Badminton, Carrom, Chess, Cricket, Tug of War, Wrestling and Football.

Earlier, the competition declared open by Chairman Municipal Committee Jourian, who was the chief guest. Madan Lal, Headmaster Government Girls High School Jourian was the guest of honour.

Speaking to the gathering, ZPEO Jourian, Kumari Rajni appreciated the zeal among the participants.

She disclosed that around 1250 participants from different schools of Zone Jourian participating in this event.

Also present were Sham Lal Choudhary, Vice Chairman, MC Jourian and Ravinder Kumar Bali.

The competition officiated by the technical officials including Umakant, Chanderbir Singh, Parveen Kumar, Sham Lal, Devinder Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Pardeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Dileshwar Singh, Sandeep Singh, Vikas Sharma, Arvind Kumar, Sunena Bal and Shruti Rajput.