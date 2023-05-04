Inter Zonal District Level Competition in Carrom, Chess, Table Tennis organised at Pul

Agencies

Pulwama, May 04: A Zonal Level Inter-School Competitions for Boys and Girls of all age groups in the disciplines of Carrom, Chess and Table Tennis began today at Hockey Turf Government Boys Higher Secondary Pulwama, here.

About 300 participants, 109 Boys and 200 Girls drawn from various educational institutions of the district participated in the competition.

On the occasion, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Kashmir, Waseem Raja was the chief guest.

The Joint Director interacted with the participants and said that the students of Pulwama are talented and can easily compete in all sports activities. He further said that the need of the hour is to involve more and more students towards the sports activities to keep them away from drugs and thus they can get rid of this menace and other social evils.

He said that it is the duty of DYS&S department Pulwama to motivate students to take part in sports programmes and ensure maximum participation of students of educational institutions in sports activities, which will also enable them to keep themselves physically fit.

The competition was organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Pulwama under the patronage of Joint Director Youth Services, Kashmir.

Later, awards were distributed among the winning students of these educational institutions.