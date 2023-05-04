Semis line up drawn in Hockey

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 04: Semifinals line up has been drawn with Hiranagar, MBS Simbal, Khalsa Warriors and BBS Club Poonch qualifying for the last four stages of the ongoing Senior Hockey Tournament, organised by Hockey J&K at K K Hakhu Stadium, here today.

Now, in the semifinals, slated for tomorrow, Hiranagar Club shall take on MBS Simbal while Khalsa Warriors shall meet BBS Club Poonch.

Earlier, in the preliminary round matches, decided today, Hiranagar Club blanked AKS Digiana 8-0. In other match of the day, MBS Simbal trounced

Mohinder Singh Club Nowshera 8-0.

In today's matches, Rajinder Singh, senior vice president of the Hockey J&K was main special guest while Daljit Singh, executive member was guest of honour.

Among others present were GS Bakshi, Ishan Sharma, Daljit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Tajinder Singh, Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi, RP Singh Sarna and Matinderpal Singh.

The matches officiated by the technical penal including Gurjeet Singh, Iqbal Singh, D.Singh, Jagjit Singh and Balmeet Singh.