Army presents sports material to Volleyball Club

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, May 04: The 93 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army presented Volleyballs to Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club during a function held at Poonch.

The sports goods received on behalf of the club by chairman, Mohd Tariq and coach and technical official, Ramiz Tariq.

For the gesture of 93 Infantry Brigade, Shaheed Manjit Club expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for the support and encouragement to the sports, especially the game of Volleyball in border district of Poonch.