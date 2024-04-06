Search
Jammu KashmirIndian army foils terrorists' infiltration bid along Kashmir border ahead of Lok...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Indian army foils terrorists’ infiltration bid along Kashmir border ahead of Lok Sabha polls

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 6: In a daring overnight operation, Indian security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists across the Line of Control in 's sensitive Uri sector. Acting on specific intelligence about terrorist groups planning to sneak into the area, the Indian Army strengthened its border surveillance and laid an ambush near the border.

In the early hours of Friday, the alert troops spotted suspicious movement along the LOC. As the terrorists tried to cross over under the cover of darkness, the Indian forces challenged them and ordered them to stop. When the terrorists refused to yield and opened fire, the army had no choice but to retaliate in self-defense.

After an intense gun battle, two terrorists were neutralized. Two AK assault rifles, grenades and ample ammunition were recovered from the site, indicating the violent intentions of the infiltrators. The timely intelligence tip off and decisive action by the Indian forces within minutes of the border breach attempt helped avert a major security threat in the area.

The failed infiltration, so close to the upcoming elections, shows the desperate efforts being made by hostile elements across the border to unleash trouble before people of Kashmir exercise their democratic rights. However, the security forces will continue their round-the-clock monitoring and foiling of any such misadventures, to ensure peaceful elections.

Previous article
Microsoft warns of potential use of AI generated content by China to influence India’s Lok Sabha elections 2024
Next article
Demystifying How Cache Memory Boosts PC Performance Despite Existence Of RAM
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NIA Vehicle Attacked In West Bengal: Police

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, Apr 6: A vehicle carrying NIA officials was...

PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP’s victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 6: On the 44th foundation day...

Longevity is ‘just luck’ says 111-year-old Briton, world’s new oldest man

Northlines Northlines -
London, Apr 6: The world's oldest living man, 111-year-old...

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

Northlines Northlines -
Kaithal (Hry), Apr 6: The AAP has alleged that...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Step inside a glimpse of Aayush Sharma’s luxury Mumbai home adorned...

Zee Entertainment Announces Major Organizational Changes to Drive Growth

Boeing’s CEO Received Nearly $33 Million in Compensation Last Year but...