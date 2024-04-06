Indian army foils terrorists’ infiltration bid along Kashmir border ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Srinagar, Apr 6: In a daring overnight operation, Indian security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists across the Line of Control in Kashmir's sensitive Uri sector. Acting on specific intelligence about terrorist groups planning to sneak into the area, the Indian Army strengthened its border surveillance and laid an ambush near the border.

In the early hours of Friday, the alert troops spotted suspicious movement along the LOC. As the terrorists tried to cross over under the cover of darkness, the Indian forces challenged them and ordered them to stop. When the terrorists refused to yield and opened fire, the army had no choice but to retaliate in self-defense.

After an intense gun battle, two terrorists were neutralized. Two AK assault rifles, grenades and ample ammunition were recovered from the site, indicating the violent intentions of the infiltrators. The timely intelligence tip off and decisive action by the Indian forces within minutes of the border breach attempt helped avert a major security threat in the area.

The failed infiltration, so close to the upcoming elections, shows the desperate efforts being made by hostile elements across the border to unleash trouble before people of Kashmir exercise their democratic rights. However, the security forces will continue their round-the-clock monitoring and foiling of any such misadventures, to ensure peaceful elections.