Indian Air Force opens doors for musicians under Agnipath scheme; apply now for 4-year stint

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Musician Recruitment 2024: Interested candidates can submit their forms from May 22 (11 am) to June 5 (11 pm) on agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force offers opportunities for Unmarried Indian Male and Female Candidates from all the districts of all States and all Union Territories of India to join the IAF as Agniveervayu (Musician) under the 01/2025 intake scheme. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms from May 22 (11 am) to 05 June 2024 on agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
The registration for this recruitment rally will close at 2300 hrs on 05 June 2024 on the web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
Important Dates:
Start Date: 22/05/2024
Last Date: 05/06/2024
Exam Date: 3-12 July 2024
Vacancy Details:
Name of Post: Agniveervayu (Musician)
– Qualification: Passed Matriculation / 10th or equivalent with minimum pass marks from any Govt. recognized School/ Board.
Musical ability: Candidates must have proficiency in music with accuracy in tempo, pitch and singing one complete song. They should be able to perform one preparatory tune and any of the notations: Staff notation/Tablature/Tonic Solfa/ Hindustani/Carnatic etc. Candidates must be able to tune individual instruments that require tuning and match unknown notes on vocal instruments.
Proficiency in playing any one of these instruments is required:
List A:
Concert Flute/Piccolo
Oboe.
Clarinet in Eb/Bb.
Saxophone in Eb/Bb.
French Horn in F/Bb
Trumpet in Eb/C/ Bb
Trombone in Bb/G
Baritone
Euphonium
Bass/Tuba in Eb/Bb
List B:
Keyboard/Organ/Piano
Guitar (Acoustic/Lead/Bass)
Violin, Viola, String Bass
Percussion/Drums (Acoustic/Electronic)
All Indian Classical Instruments
The candidates should be proficient in playing two instruments (one each from lists A and B).
Salary: Agniveervayu enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. Perks such as ration, clothing, accommodation, and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) shall also be provided as per the existing rules.
Registration Fee: Registration fee of Rs.100/- plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the Recruitment Rally. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking/UPI through payment gateway. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions/steps given on the payment gateway, and also print/keep transaction details for their records.
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online the website https://airmenselection.cdac.in/
|Official Notification
|Click Here
|Apply Online
|APPLY LINK
|Official Website
|Click Here