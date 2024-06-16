Dream Job Alert: Apply for Jammu University Teaching Positions Now!

Jammu University Teaching Jobs Recruitment 2024: The University of Jammu has invited applications from eligible candidates for the temporary engagement of Lecturer(s)/Teaching Assistants in the following subjects on a contract basis as an academic arrangement, in the Main Campus/Offsite Campuses/UIET and IMFA University of Jammu, Jammu.

Applications in the prescribed form should reach the Office of the concerned HOD/Rector/Director/Coordinator/Principal of Teaching Department/Directorate/Offsite Campuses/ Institute on or before 25.06.2024. The prescribed application form is available on the University website https://www.jammuuniversity.ac.in.

The Last date for submission of applications in the prescribed format in the respective Department/ Campuses/Institute shall be 25th June 2024.

Important Dates:

Start Date: 12 June 2024

Last Date: 26 June 2024

Vacancy Details:

Name of Posts: Lecturer(s)/Teaching Assistants

– Subject & Campuses:

1) Main Campus:

Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Botany, Buddhist Studies, Business School, Commerce, Centre for Women's Studies, Chemistry (Organic, Inorganic & Physical), Computer Science & IT, Dogri, Education, English, Environmental Sciences, Electronics, Economics, Geology, Geography, Hindi, History (Modern & Medieval Indian History), Human Genetics, ICccR & HRM (MBA-International Business, IMFA (Arts History & Aesthetics, Applied Arts, Dance Classical, Sculpture, Painting, Tabla, Violin & Sitar), Journalism & Media Studies, Library & Information Science, Guest Faculty (Advocates) in the Department of Law, Mathematics, Microbiology, Political Science, Physics, Physical Education, Psychology, Punjabi, Philosophy, Remote Sensing & GIS, Sociology, Statistics,

Sanskrit, Strategic and Regional Studies, SHTM (MBA-TTM & BBA-HM), Urdu, Yoga, Zoology.

4) Directorate of Distance & Online Education

Sociology, Hindi, Dogri, M.Com, Urdu, Political Science, English.

3) The Law School

Sociology, History, Economics, Law, Political Science.

4) Off Site Campuses:

– Bhaderwah Campus: BBA, B.Com, BCA, MBA, MCA, English, B.Ed, IME, Geography

– Kathua Campus: Management Studies, Computer Science and BA in English.

– Kishtwar Campus: Computer Science & IT and Kashmiri.

– Ramnagar Campus: Computer Science & IT and Sociology.

– Reasi Campus: Sociology.

– Poonch Campus: Sericulture.

– Udhampur Campus: M.Com & Economics

– University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET): Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Mechanics/Graphics/ Machine Drawing (Mechanical Engineering Branch), Engineering Math, Engineering Physics, Engineering Chemistry, Communication Skills, Humanities Social Science and Management (MBA).

Eligibility: Interested candidates are advised to check the official Notification (Given below) to check the educational qualification required for the mentioned posts.

How to Apply:

