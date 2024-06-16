back to top
Search
JobsDream Job Alert: Apply for Jammu University Teaching Positions Now!
Jobs

Dream Job Alert: Apply for Jammu University Teaching Positions Now!

By: Northlines

Date:

 Jammu University Teaching Recruitment 2024: The University of  Jammu has invited applications from eligible candidates for the temporary engagement of Lecturer(s)/Teaching Assistants in the following subjects on a contract basis as an academic arrangement, in the Main Campus/Offsite Campuses/UIET and IMFA University of Jammu, Jammu.

Applications in the prescribed form should reach the Office of the concerned HOD/Rector/Director/Coordinator/Principal of Teaching Department/Directorate/Offsite Campuses/ Institute on or before 25.06.2024. The prescribed application form is available on the University website https://www.jammuuniversity.ac.in.

The Last date for submission of applications in the prescribed format in the respective Department/ Campuses/Institute shall be 25th June 2024.

Important Dates:
Start Date: 12 June 2024
Last Date: 26 June 2024

Vacancy Details:

Name of Posts: Lecturer(s)/Teaching Assistants
– Subject & Campuses:

1) Main Campus:
Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Botany, Buddhist Studies, Business School, Commerce, Centre for Women's Studies, Chemistry (Organic, Inorganic & Physical), Computer Science & IT, Dogri, , English, Environmental Sciences, Electronics, Economics, Geology, Geography, Hindi, History (Modern & Medieval Indian History), Human Genetics, ICccR & HRM (MBA- Business, IMFA (Arts History & Aesthetics, Applied Arts, Dance Classical, Sculpture, Painting, Tabla, Violin & Sitar), Journalism & Media Studies, Library & Information Science, Guest Faculty (Advocates) in the Department of Law, Mathematics, Microbiology, Political Science, Physics, Physical Education, Psychology, Punjabi, Philosophy, Remote Sensing & GIS, Sociology, Statistics,
Sanskrit, Strategic and Regional Studies, SHTM (MBA-TTM & BBA-HM), Urdu, Yoga, Zoology.
4) Directorate of Distance & Online Education
Sociology, Hindi, Dogri, M.Com, Urdu, Political Science, English.
3) The Law School
Sociology, History, Economics, Law, Political Science.
4) Off Site Campuses:
– Bhaderwah Campus: BBA, B.Com, BCA, MBA, MCA, English, B.Ed, IME, Geography
– Kathua Campus: Management Studies, Computer Science and BA in English.
– Kishtwar Campus: Computer Science & IT and Kashmiri.
– Ramnagar Campus: Computer Science & IT and Sociology.
– Reasi Campus: Sociology.
 Poonch Campus: Sericulture.
– Udhampur Campus: M.Com & Economics
– University Institute of Engineering and (UIET): Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Mechanics/Graphics/ Machine Drawing (Mechanical Engineering Branch), Engineering Math, Engineering Physics, Engineering Chemistry, Communication Skills, Humanities Social Science and Management (MBA).

Eligibility: Interested candidates are advised to check the official Notification (Given below) to check the educational qualification required for the mentioned posts.

How to Apply:
Applications in the prescribed form should reach the Office of the concerned HOD/Rector/Director/Coordinator/Principal of Teaching Department/Directorate/Offsite Campuses/ Institute on or before 25.06.2024. The prescribed application form is available on the University website https://www.jammuuniversity.ac.in.

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification & Application Form: DOWNLOAD PDF
Website: Jammu University

Previous article
Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route
Next article
CDC issues warning as millions face disrupted access to ADHD medications
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Railway provides job opportunities for retired staff and dependents

Northlines Northlines -
Mahoba, 15th June - In a welcome move, Indian...

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hiring in Jammu and Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management MANAGE Recruitment 2024: The...

AICTE Recruitment 2024: Unlock Career Opportunities with the All India Council for Technical Education

Northlines Northlines -
AICTE Recruitment 2024 Notification: BECIL has invited Online applications from...

Jammu University Teaching Jobs Notification 2024 OUT: Vacancy List and Application Process Now Open

Northlines Northlines -
 Jammu University Teaching Jobs Recruitment 2024: The University of Jammu has invited applications...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC issues warning as millions face disrupted access to ADHD medications

Residents of Kullu Valley seek improvements to crucial transit route

Himachal Government Focused on Enhancing Learning Standards across Public Educational Facilities:...