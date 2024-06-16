CDC issues warning as millions face disrupted access to ADHD medications

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised concerns over potential issues accessing common Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medications, estimating it could impact as many as 30,000 to 50,000 patients nationwide.

In an official health advisory, the CDC warns of “disrupted access to care” for individuals using prescription stimulants in light of recent arrests of executives from a major telehealth company that provided online ADHD treatment.

The federal indictment targets the founder and clinical president of Done Global, accused of illegally distributing millions of pills and making $100 million by misprescribing medication, even when not qualifying for treatment.

Health authorities note an ongoing shortage of popular ADHD drugs was already affecting US supply chains. The potential effects of disrupting access through a telehealth service handling tens of thousands of patients remain unclear.

Those reliant on prescription stimulants face difficulties finding alternative treatment sources. The CDC advisory highlights ADHD poses social and emotional challenges without clinical management, including higher risks of substance abuse and accidental injuries.

Authorities advise seeking medication only through licensed doctors and pharmacies to avoid counterfeit pills containing deadly fentanyl in black markets. Supporting affected individuals' mental health needs through this period also features in the warning.

As national leaders crack down on alleged prescription malfeasance, medical professionals must help patients navigate care disruption risks to ADHD health outcomes if legal treatment channels close. Continued monitoring of this evolving situation will be critical.