back to top
Search
IndiaVery Important Elections To Save Democracy, Constitution; Play Your Part: Sonia Gandhi
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Very Important Elections To Save Democracy, Constitution; Play Your Part: Sonia Gandhi

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 23:  Two days before polling in Delhi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Thursday said these are very important elections to save democracy and the Constitution, and urged the people here to play their part in this fight and make bloc candidates victorious on all seven seats.

In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions.
“This is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight,” Gandhi told the people of Delhi in her message.
Thursday is the last day of campaigning in the city. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.
“Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and create an India of equality with a bright future. I appeal to you to make the candidates of Congress and INDIA coalition victorious on all the seven seats of Delhi with a big margin,” she said. (Agencies)

Previous article
Till Modi is alive no one can snatch reservation for Dalits tribals PM
Next article
Indian Air Force opens doors for musicians under Agnipath scheme; apply now for 4-year stint
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

JKDMA forewarns of ‘extreme forest fire’ risk in next 7 days

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 23: Amid soaring temperatures, J&K Disaster Management...

As Original Implementer Of Article 370, Congress Best For J&K, Says Mir

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 23: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir...

At 16, Kaamya Karthikeyan Becomes Youngest Indian To Scale Mt Everest

Northlines Northlines -
JAMSHEDPUR, May 23:  Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old mountaineer, has...

Elaborate security arrangements in place in J-K’s Rajouri, Poonch ahead of polling

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 23:  Multi-layer security has been put in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

JKDMA forewarns of ‘extreme forest fire’ risk in next 7 days

As Original Implementer Of Article 370, Congress Best For J&K, Says...

At 16, Kaamya Karthikeyan Becomes Youngest Indian To Scale Mt Everest