J&K: Annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra In Kishtwar Likely From July 25
J&K: Annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra In Kishtwar Likely From July 25

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 23: An annual pilgrimage to Shri Machail Mata situated in the hills of Kishtwar district of Jammu and is likely to begin from July 25.
The yatra of Shri Machail Mata, according to official sources, is expected to start from July 25 and conclude in the first week of September.

“Though official announcement for the pilgrimage is yet to be made by the administration but the pilgrims have started visiting the temple to pay obeisance,” they said.
The sources also said that the administration have started making all the arrangements and preparations for the yatra.
Meanwhile Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar had also reviewed the arrangements for Shri Machail Mata Yatra.
He issued directions to the respective departments to take advance measures to maintain road connectivity and Yatra tracks for hassle free movement of the pilgrimage, make provision of Heli Services, amenities along the Yatra route, Langar arrangements, mobile connectivity, Traffic management, Security, Power, drinking water and medical facilities.
Kumar further stressed on laying special focus on sanitation and cleanliness of the ecologically sensitive region.
He asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure functioning of Yatri Niwas with all necessary facilities for Yatris and directed for strengthening of structures adjacent to the holy temple and timely completion of the ongoing works.
The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has also been asked to install a new Transformer for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the holy Yatra.
The Department was tasked with launching a comprehensive publicity campaign to promote Shri Machail Mata Yatra via Audio, Print and Digital Media platforms and installing flexes at key locations besides directions for keeping in place teams of SDRF, Fire Tenders.
The annual pilgrimage of Machail Mata nestled is in the abode of Himalayan range of Padder Valley in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The revered pilgrimage of Goddess Machail Mata is vigorously being promoted throughout as this time we are expecting some more visitors from all over the country,” said an official.
Notably, last year, official website www.shrimachailmatayatra.com was also launched to further facilitate the convenience by providing a one stop solution to all the needs of the pilgrims pertaining to yatra.
The Machail Yatris trek about 33 km from Gulabgarh, passing through scenic nature, including the most sacred hot and cold water springs that are miracles of nature and the shrine of Machail Mata lies in the landscape of unblemished beauty with hills, glaciers, and tributaries of the Chenab river. (Agencies)

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

