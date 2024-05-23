back to top
Vande Bharat Departure Delayed At Jammu Tawi Rly Station
Jammu Kashmir

Vande Bharat Departure Delayed At Jammu Tawi Rly Station

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 23: The departure of ‘Vande Bharat' on Thursday was briefly delayed from  Jammu Tawi Railway Station due to a protest by families of railway staff residing in the colonies allegedly over a water crisis in the railway colonies.

The families of railway staff residing in the colonies this afternoon assembled on the railway track at  Jammu Tawi Railway Station and protested over the drinking water supply shortage in the quarters.
However, a team of Railway Protection Force (RPF), GRP, and Railway officials, immediately swung into action and rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.
In the meantime, the Delhi-bound ‘Vande Bharat' coming from Katra, had to make a brief halt just a few meters before the platform.
“The ‘Vande Bharat' halted only for a few minutes but it departed soon after the railway officials pacified the protestors and assured them of addressing their grievance on priority,” said a senior Railway official.

J&K: Annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra In Kishtwar Likely From July 25
India's electricity demand hits new high of 235GW amid scorching heatwave
