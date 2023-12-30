IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

New Delhi, Dec 30 : Cold weather conditions along with moderate fog prevailed in many regions of the Delhi-NCR on Saturday.



The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 10.7 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for dense fog in north India.

“Dense Fog Advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh: Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. Use fog lights while driving. Be in touch with airlines, railways, and state transport for your journey schedule,” the IMD said in a post on X.



The IMD warned of ‘difficult driving conditions with slower journey times' and diversion in airports, highways and railway routes.



Flights and trains continued to be delayed and diverted due to low visibility. As per sources, around 80 flights were reported delayed due to weather conditions at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday till 8.30 am.