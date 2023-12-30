“People Want Elected Government”: Former CM Farooq Abdullah Pushes For Early Polls In J&K

POONCH, Dec 30: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday questioned the delay in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and holding Assembly elections there, saying that people in the Union Territory want an elected government at the earliest.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also extended New Year greetings to people, wishing them a good and fulfilling year ahead while voicing hope of early elections in the erstwhile state.

“I hope that the government will understand the expectations and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and hold the elections as soon as possible. The last elections were held way back in 2014 and people have been keenly awaiting another opportunity to get their fingers inked. The Elections Commission, itself, directed the central government to hold the elections by September next year,” Abdullah said on Saturday.

“I hope Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh personally looks into this. The Union Territory wants an elected government so that the genuine concerns of the people could be heard and addressed,” the former CM added.

Earlier, on December 11, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to take necessary steps for holding elections to the legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, next year.

The direction came during a hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the revocation of special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state under Article 370 by the Centre.

In a landmark ruling, the five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's abrogation of Article 370, saying it was a temporary provision and the President had the power to revoke it.

Several petitions were filed in the top court, including those of private individuals, lawyers, activists, politicians and political parties, challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, by virtue of which Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two UTs. (Agencies)