Ghanaian woman tries to break Guinness record for longest singing marathon set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012

Accra, Dec 30 : A 33-year-old Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur on Friday ended her singing marathon attempt that lasted 126 hours and 52 minutes, waiting to be recognized by the Guinness World Records.



Afua Asantewaa, a mother of two, began her singing marathon at midnight on Christmas Eve at a venue of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana's capital, reports Xinhua.

Thousands of Ghanaians, including top politicians, arts and media personalities, and travellers to the West African country, have been thronging the venue to support her. Social media platforms were also flooded with encouragement and admiration for Asantewaa.

In an interview with local media, Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia praised Asantewaa, saying she has shown much passion and determination.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the longest singing marathon by an individual lasted 105 hours and was achieved by an Indian named Sunil Waghmare in 2012.