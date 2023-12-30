PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya; will inaugurate airport as well as redeveloped railway station

Ayodhya, Dec 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday to a warm reception by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.



He is scheduled to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport as well as the redeveloped railway station.



His visit comes weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Around 11.15 am, Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation.

Around 12.15 pm, he will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport.



Around 1 pm, Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state.