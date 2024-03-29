Search
TechnologyHow Google AI is positively impacting our environment through innovations in sustainable...
Technology

How Google AI is positively impacting our environment through innovations in sustainable farming, marine conservation and reducing contrails

By: Northlines

Date:

Google using cutting-edge AI solutions to tackle climate crisis in innovative ways

With climate change threatening our planet, companies like Google are leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to help mitigate its effects and enable adaptation. At a recent session on Google's AI initiatives called ‘Google AI Now', researchers shone a spotlight on the tech giant's ambitious yet responsible work relating to conservation of lands, seas and skies.

When it comes to sustainable farming, Google's ‘AnthroKrishi' project was discussed. This AI model uses satellite imagery analysis to map individual farm boundaries and monitor crops/yields in – helping banks provide need-based loans and governments optimise subsidy programmes. While validating models against ground data and with state governments posed initial challenges, engaging stakeholders has proven crucial. Google remains committed to promoting real- impact through this open-source innovation.

In Australia, Google partnered with marine biologists to save endangered giant kelp forests destroyed by warming oceans. By analysing thousands of high-resolution satellite images, AI can achieve what was previously impossible manually. It also accelerates genetic studies to identify heat-resistant kelps that can repopulate depleting reefs – termed a “complete game changer” by scientists.

Regarding reducing aviation's environmental toll, Google's ‘contrails team' highlighted forecasting regions where flight paths commonly form these artificial clouds trapping heat, using /flight data. Trials with American Airlines saw AI enable pilots avoid up to 50% contrail formation on select flights – an encouraging result. Global coverage is now being implemented.

While pursuing ambitious AI goals, Google says it remains responsible through research ensuring benefits outweigh negatives. Researchers emphasised the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and ethical AI development to minimise potential downsides of its breakthrough innovations. From smarter farming and restoring marine life to curbing contrails, Google AI is making noticeable strides in tackling the climate crisis.

Previous article
Facebook is discontinuing its News Tab feature in the US and Australia as Meta deemphasizes news and political content
Next article
Biden Says Future Diplomacy Could Lead Arab States To Formally Recognize Israel
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Facebook is discontinuing its News Tab feature in the US and Australia as Meta deemphasizes news and political content

Northlines Northlines -
Meta is pulling the plug on the Facebook News...

How Adobe is Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI to Revolutionize Customer Experiences

Northlines Northlines -
Adobe recently announced a suite of groundbreaking artificial intelligence...

Artifact AI News App Creators Working to Keep Service Running Despite Announcing Closure

Northlines Northlines -
While most assume the closure of an app means...

WhatsApp trials allowing Indian users to send money globally via UPI interface

Northlines Northlines -
WhatsApp is looking to take interational payments to a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s comedy drama Crew washes away...

Superstar Suriya teams up with Karthik Subbaraj for an intense action...

Biden Says Future Diplomacy Could Lead Arab States To Formally Recognize...