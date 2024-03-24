Search
How Ajay Devgn shattered all doubt to become football legend Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan

In a compelling new insight, ‘Maidaan' director Amit Sharma reveals how Ajay Devgn shattered all preconceptions to perfect his role in the much-awaited drama.

In an engaging discussion with Indian Express, Sharma gets candid about his initial doubts working with the mega star known for action roles like Singham. “I had never collaborated with Devgn before, so I did question if he could evolve from those larger-than-life characters.” he admits.

However, all questions were laid to rest as soon as filming commenced. “The moment he arrived on set, there was no trace of any previous role. Devgn became Syed – the legendary football coach he portrays in our film.” states the filmmaker.

Through energetic storytelling, Sharma paints a vivid picture of Devgn's transformation. “His demeanor, stance and attention to historical accuracy in costume and mannerisms revealed an actor fully immersed in his complex character.” What's most impressive is Devgn's willingness to experiment, as the director reworked certain aspects to best serve the biopic.

After multiple delays, ‘Maidaan' is now primed for big screen release on April 10th. Judging by the director's praise, Devgn looks poised to stun audiences with one of his most compelling performances to date. While the wait was testing, Sharma says the film is now ready to take the nation by storm on the big day.

