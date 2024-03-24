Search
Curran, Livingstone Steer Punjab to Nail-biting Win Over Delhi in Last-over Thriller

By: Northlines

Date:

Curran, Livingstone power to exciting win over Delhi

Sam Curran's gritty knock and Liam Livingstone's finishing skills helped Punjab Kings pull off a thrilling four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in a edge-of-the-seat clash on Sunday. Chasing 175, Punjab got off to a shaky start losing two early wickets but the duo of Curran (63) and Livingstone (38*) joined forces to take the game away from Delhi.

The English duo stitched an invaluable 80-run stand for the fifth wicket to shift the momentum. While Curran played with patience and determination, Livingstone changed gears effortlessly at the death. Their partnership proved to be the difference between the two sides. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav's twin blows had put Delhi on top but the dropped catches helped Curran and Punjab make a match out of it.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

