Heartwarming Nowruz Wishes, Images and Messages to Spread the Warmth of Persian New Year

As the Spring Equinox approaches, people around the world are gearing up to mark the special occasion of Nowruz – the Iranian New Year. Falling on March 20th this year, Nowruz celebrates renewal, rebirth and everything pleasant that the season of Spring brings with it. Countries along the Silk Route observe this ancient Zoroastrian festival with much joy and enthusiasm.

If you want to spread the warmth of Nowruz to your loved ones, we've compiled some wishes, messages and images that you can share. Send your friends and family heartfelt greetings like “May this new year bring hope, happiness and prosperity in your life” or quote Persian poet Hafez “For last year's words belong to last year's language. A new year brings new dreams, new smiles and a fresh start”. Brighten their day with colourful Nowruz illustrations showing reunion over festive meals or the symbolic Charshanbe Suri bonfire ritual.

Nowruz promotes ideals of peace, friendship and goodwill between all. At a time when the whole world is ready to welcome new beginnings, celebrate this special Iranian festival virtually by staying connected over thoughtful tokens of care and remembrance. Wishing each one of you a memorable Nowruz, full of joy, fortune and bright prospects for the year ahead.