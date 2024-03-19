Ravindra Jadeja revisits iconic title-winning hug with MS Dhoni, calls it a ‘Super special’ moment for CSK ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently revisited one of the most iconic moments from their memorable Indian Premier League 2022 title winning campaign. In what was one of the defining images from their fairytale run to a record 5th IPL trophy, Jadeja shared a heartwarming hug with theskipper MS Dhoni right after he struck the title-winning boundary in the final against Gujarat Titans.

While the photo itself had gone viral and represented the strong bond between the two CSK stalwarts, Jadeja's caption alongside resharing it ahead of the new IPL season is sure to further stir emotions of millions of CSK fans across the globe. Recalling the special victory moment which ended speculation about rifts within the team, Jadeja labelled it as “Super special” showing how much the triumph and his equation with Dhoni continues to mean for him.

CSK will be hoping to defend their crown when IPL 2024 gets underway from March 22nd. However, injuries to Devon Conway and Matheesa Pathirana have dented their preparations. But if last season was anything to go by, this Dhoni-led unit has a never-say-die attitude and Jadeja's emotional revisit of the iconic title celebration moment with his captain is sure to motivate the team as they eye another successful defense of the trophy.