Head-on Collision in Kupwara Leaves Nine Injured

At least nine persons were injured after two vehicles collided head-on at Bramri area of Kupwara district this afternoon.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), an Eco vehicle bearing number JK09C 3081 and a Tata Sumo bearing number JK09 1114 were involved in the collision at Maidanpora Bramri.

The injured people were evacuated and rushed to Quality Health Care Hospital, where they received first aid.

MD of Quality Health Care Hospital, Dr. Majeed, stated that the accident occurred near their facility in Bramri.

They immediately dispatched staff to assist in evacuating the injured and providing initial medical assistance, he said.

“We received nine injured people, some of whom sustained critical injuries including head injuries. Our staff promptly administered first aid, and the critically injured were subsequently referred to GMC Handwara,” Dr. Majeed added.(KNS).