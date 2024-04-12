Search
JammuJ&K Congress spokesperson joins BJP, hails Kashmir’s ‘new image’
JammuJammu Kashmir

J&K Congress spokesperson joins BJP, hails Kashmir’s ‘new image’

By: Northlines

Date:

Jahanzaib Sirwal, Congress's and spokesperson, joined the BJP on Thursday and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for presenting a “new image” of Kashmir before the rest of the country and abroad.

Joining the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and party general secretary Vinod Tawde, Sirwal expressed his appreciation of the PM for the abrogation of J&K's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, saying the move had truly made the Union Territory the “crown of the country”.

Recalling the troubles J&K went through in the 1990s and subsequent years of hartals and stone pelting, Sirwal said Modi's government had put a check on such incidents. “The way the Modi government has presented a new image of Kashmir before the country and people abroad has been the biggest inspiration for youth,” he said.

While Sirwal's switch just days before is seen as a setback to the Congress, especially in Kishtwar district where he is from, senior party leaders played down its significance, saying he was not an important leader.

Kishtwar comes under the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls on April 19 – the first phase of the upcoming election.

While 12 candidates are in the fray from the seat, the main contest is expected t

 

Previous article
LeT terror module busted in Baramulla, 3 arrested
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LeT terror module busted in Baramulla, 3 arrested

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 11: Security forces busted a terror module...

Fire breaks out in residential building

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 11: A massive fire broke out in...

One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 11: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed...

AFSPA revocation statement develops hope for peaceful era in J&K: Baig

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LeT terror module busted in Baramulla, 3 arrested

Fire breaks out in residential building

PM’s response on China ‘Ineffective, Feeble’: Congress