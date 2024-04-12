Search
Jammu KashmirLeT terror module busted in Baramulla, 3 arrested
Jammu KashmirKashmir

LeT terror module busted in Baramulla, 3 arrested

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 11: Security forces busted a terror module when they arrested three associates of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating material and ammunitions from their possession in Baramulla district on Thursday.

The three individuals were identified as Owais Ahmad Waza and Basit Fayaz Kaloo,  both residents of Ganie Hamam Baramulla, and Faheem Ahmad Mir of Mir Sahab Old Town Baramulla, police said.

“The three are assisting and providing information about security force movements and their intentions was to disturb the peace process in the Baramulla given forthcoming Parliamentary elections, orchestrated by their handlers across the border”, Police said and added, “The involvement of these three individuals posed a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of ”.

They said, “Baramulla Police received credible intelligence indicating that some unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organization are moving in Baramulla town with intentions to target security forces”.

Upon receiving this information, a case under sections of the UA(P)Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations were started.

“During investigation, the accused persons were apprehended in Old Town Baramulla and upon their disclosure three hand grenades were recovered from their possession”, police said.

Investigation of the case is in process, they added.

 

Previous article
Fire breaks out in residential building
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire breaks out in residential building

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 11: A massive fire broke out in...

One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 11: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed...

AFSPA revocation statement develops hope for peaceful era in J&K: Baig

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain...

Udhampur declared ‘No Fly Zone’ as PM Modi to address public rally today

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 11: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fire breaks out in residential building

PM’s response on China ‘Ineffective, Feeble’: Congress

Farmers asking for MSP, youngsters want jobs, but no one listening:...