LeT terror module busted in Baramulla, 3 arrested

Srinagar, Apr 11: Security forces busted a terror module when they arrested three associates of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating material and ammunitions from their possession in Baramulla district on Thursday.

The three individuals were identified as Owais Ahmad Waza and Basit Fayaz Kaloo, both residents of Ganie Hamam Baramulla, and Faheem Ahmad Mir of Mir Sahab Old Town Baramulla, police said.

“The three are assisting and providing information about security force movements and their intentions was to disturb the peace process in the Baramulla given forthcoming Parliamentary elections, orchestrated by their handlers across the border”, Police said and added, “The involvement of these three individuals posed a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

They said, “Baramulla Police received credible intelligence indicating that some unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organization are moving in Baramulla town with intentions to target security forces”.

Upon receiving this information, a case under sections of the UA(P)Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations were started.

“During investigation, the accused persons were apprehended in Old Town Baramulla and upon their disclosure three hand grenades were recovered from their possession”, police said.

Investigation of the case is in process, they added.