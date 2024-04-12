‘Don’t ever dare to change Art 370’, Shah warns Cong

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, warned Congress, saying “don't ever dare to change Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Home Minister said the decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir is of the BJP workers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Although the Congress can't return to power again, if it happens by chance, I would warn Congress to not dare to change Article 370. Kashmir is part of India. Your (Congress) politics of appeasement is over now,” Amit Shah said.

Addressing a public rally in Mandla, one of the five Lok Sabha seats reserved for the Schedule Tribe (ST) in Madhya Pradesh, Amit Shah said the BJP government has introduced several schemes to uplift tribals in the country.

The Union Minister highlighted PM Modi's flagship schemes, especially for tribals in the last 10 years. He said it was PM Modi's idea to celebrate Tribal icon Birsa Munda's birthday as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

“The first Janjatiya Gaurav Divas was celebrated in Madhya Pradesh (On November 15, 2021). BJP implemented the PESA Act for tribals first in Madhya Pradesh,” Amit Shah added.