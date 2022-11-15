'Haj 2023 to be cheaper, more pilgrim friendly'

Srinagar, Nov 14: In a major decision taken by the Haj
Committee of India after hectic deliberations in Haj Conference
held in Delhi on November 12, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI)
is gearing up to make Haj 2023 cheaper and pilgrim friendly with
special focus on women pilgrims.
HCoI member Er Aijaz Hussain said that the meeting held in New
Delhi was attended by Minority Affairs Minister Simriti Irani,
Chairman HCoI A P J Abdul Kuttay, chairmen of all States/UTs
including Chief Executive Officer Haj Committee of J&K Safeena
Baig. “A brainstorming session was held and after thorough
deliberations, it was decided that Haj 2023 will be made cheaper
so that poor can also undertake the sacred journey. It was also
decided that more embankment points will be added and the
pilgrim will be given a choice to choose the embankment point of
his/her choice. Besides, a special focus will be given to women
pilgrims so that they too can fulfill the dream of performing Hajj,”
Er Aijaz said, who was present in the meeting.
To a query how cheaper the Haj was going to be , Er Aijaz said
that there was a possibility that pilgrims will have to pay Rs one
lakh less compared to the previous year’s Haj rate. “Apart from
this, all facilities will be provided to Hajis including currency
exchange, free hatch bags, umbrellas and guide books etc,” he
said, adding that every Haji will have a facility to get adequate
Zam water at the airport. He said that Haj forms will also be made
available on the official websites months ahead of pilgrimage.
Er Aijaz said that the meeting also discussed reaching out to
aspiring women pilgrims and it was decided to give maximum
opportunity to women who want to undertake the sacred journey
next year.
Er Aijaz said that the HCoI officials were in touch with the officials
in Saudi Arabia and all means are being explored to fill the gaps
and loopholes noticed and observed in last year’s pilgrimage. “All
steps are afoot to ensure quality Haj to people who would leave
for the holy cities of Makah and Madina in year 2023,” he said.
