'Haj 2023 to be cheaper, more pilgrim friendly'

Srinagar, Nov 14: In a major decision taken by the Haj

Committee of India after hectic deliberations in Haj Conference

held in Delhi on November 12, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI)

is gearing up to make Haj 2023 cheaper and pilgrim friendly with

special focus on women pilgrims.

HCoI member Er Aijaz Hussain said that the meeting held in New

Delhi was attended by Minority Affairs Minister Simriti Irani,

Chairman HCoI A P J Abdul Kuttay, chairmen of all States/UTs

including Chief Executive Officer Haj Committee of J&K Safeena

Baig. “A brainstorming session was held and after thorough

deliberations, it was decided that Haj 2023 will be made cheaper

so that poor can also undertake the sacred journey. It was also

decided that more embankment points will be added and the

pilgrim will be given a choice to choose the embankment point of

his/her choice. Besides, a special focus will be given to women

pilgrims so that they too can fulfill the dream of performing Hajj,”

Er Aijaz said, who was present in the meeting.

To a query how cheaper the Haj was going to be , Er Aijaz said

that there was a possibility that pilgrims will have to pay Rs one

lakh less compared to the previous year’s Haj rate. “Apart from

this, all facilities will be provided to Hajis including currency

exchange, free hatch bags, umbrellas and guide books etc,” he

said, adding that every Haji will have a facility to get adequate

Zam water at the airport. He said that Haj forms will also be made

available on the official websites months ahead of pilgrimage.

Er Aijaz said that the meeting also discussed reaching out to

aspiring women pilgrims and it was decided to give maximum

opportunity to women who want to undertake the sacred journey

next year.

Er Aijaz said that the HCoI officials were in touch with the officials

in Saudi Arabia and all means are being explored to fill the gaps

and loopholes noticed and observed in last year’s pilgrimage. “All

steps are afoot to ensure quality Haj to people who would leave

for the holy cities of Makah and Madina in year 2023,” he said.