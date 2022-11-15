Heating facility for Kashmir schools from Nov 15?

Srinagar, Nov 14: The government Monday said that heating

facilities for students and staff will be provided in a phased

manner from November-15.

Director of School Education (DSEK), Tasaduq Hussain Mir said,

“As per the government directives, heating services in Kashmir

start functioning after November-15.”

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said,

“Wherever we will feel that there shall be a heating arrangement

for the students and the staff members, we will provide them

heating facilities in a gradual way from November 15.”

“In Kashmir valley, we have nearly 11,000 schools. We will

provide heating facilities to all of them in a phased manner but as

of now wherever the facilities are immediately required, the

respective Head of the Institutions (HoI) will provide heating

facilities to students and the staff,” Mir said.

Besides the heating facilities, the director said, “As per the New

Education Policy, the department has started KGs which are very

child-friendly. We are also trying to overcome the rot learning

method and provide students a play-way method so that students

will actually be involved in the studies.”

Some of the teachers at government-run-schools and recognized

private schools of Kashmir who say that most of the middle and

primary government schools san the basic facilities. One of the

teachers said, “There were no heating facilities or arrangements

in most middle and primary schools. They don't have benches

and matting facilities.”