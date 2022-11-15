Heating facility for Kashmir schools from Nov 15?

Srinagar, Nov 14: The government Monday said that heating
facilities for students and staff will be provided in a phased
manner from November-15.
Director of School Education (DSEK), Tasaduq Hussain Mir said,
“As per the government directives, heating services in Kashmir
start functioning after November-15.”
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said,
“Wherever we will feel that there shall be a heating arrangement
for the students and the staff members, we will provide them
heating facilities in a gradual way from November 15.”
“In Kashmir valley, we have nearly 11,000 schools. We will
provide heating facilities to all of them in a phased manner but as
of now wherever the facilities are immediately required, the
respective Head of the Institutions (HoI) will provide heating
facilities to students and the staff,” Mir said.
Besides the heating facilities, the director said, “As per the New
Education Policy, the department has started KGs which are very
child-friendly. We are also trying to overcome the rot learning
method and provide students a play-way method so that students
will actually be involved in the studies.”
Some of the teachers at government-run-schools and recognized
private schools of Kashmir who say that most of the middle and
primary government schools san the basic facilities. One of the
teachers said, “There were no heating facilities or arrangements
in most middle and primary schools. They don't have benches
and matting facilities.”