Only 8.75 % of required DISHA meetings held in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 14: Only 8.75 percent of the required number of

district development coordination and monitoring committee

(DISHA) have taken place in Jammu & Kashmir during the last

financial year, raising questions on performance of members of

parliament.

An official report of the Union Ministry of Rural Development

reveals that only 8.75 percent of the required number of DISHA

meetings were held in J&K UT in 2021-22.

The report lays bare that only seven meetings of DISHA

committees have taken place in J&K against the required number

of 80 meetings.

According to the guidelines governing DISHA committees

constituted by the Union Rural Development Ministry, these

panels, headed by MPs, shall meet on quarterly basis to monitor

the efficient and time-bound development of the districts through

proper implementation of 43 central schemes and programmes.

Jammu & Kashmir has 20 districts. So 80 DISHA meetings

should take place in each year in the Union Territory as per the

guidelines of the Union Rural Development Ministry.

According to the official document, the States/UTs have been

directed to conduct DISHA meetings on quarterly basis.

They shall constitute DISHA monitoring cell to coordinate in

organizing regular meetings, and follow up on decisions taken

during these meeting.

The states/UTs have also been asked to conduct state -level

meetings on half -yearly basis.

Jammu & Kashmir has five Lok Sabha MPs-three from National

Conference and two from Bharatiya Janta Party.