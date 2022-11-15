Only 8.75 % of required DISHA meetings held in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 14: Only 8.75 percent of the required number of
district development coordination and monitoring committee
(DISHA) have taken place in Jammu & Kashmir during the last
financial year, raising questions on performance of members of
parliament.
An official report of the Union Ministry of Rural Development
reveals that only 8.75 percent of the required number of DISHA
meetings were held in J&K UT in 2021-22.
The report lays bare that only seven meetings of DISHA
committees have taken place in J&K against the required number
of 80 meetings.
According to the guidelines governing DISHA committees
constituted by the Union Rural Development Ministry, these
panels, headed by MPs, shall meet on quarterly basis to monitor
the efficient and time-bound development of the districts through
proper implementation of 43 central schemes and programmes.
Jammu & Kashmir has 20 districts. So 80 DISHA meetings
should take place in each year in the Union Territory as per the
guidelines of the Union Rural Development Ministry.
According to the official document, the States/UTs have been
directed to conduct DISHA meetings on quarterly basis.
They shall constitute DISHA monitoring cell to coordinate in
organizing regular meetings, and follow up on decisions taken
during these meeting.
The states/UTs have also been asked to conduct state -level
meetings on half -yearly basis.
Jammu & Kashmir has five Lok Sabha MPs-three from National
Conference and two from Bharatiya Janta Party.