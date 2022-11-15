J&K part of India because of Nehru, claims Mehbooba

Srinagar, Nov 14: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and

former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that

Jammu and Kashmir is part of India because of the first prime

Minister of India, Late Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Addressing media persons, Mehbooba said that it is because of

Jawahar Lal Nehru’s secularism, democratic values and other

leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Dr B

R Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhai Patel that J&K is part of India

today.

“Had there been no relation between Jawahar Lal Nehru with

Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and relation with Kashmiris then

J&K would not have been part of India. If the present regime

would have been in the government in 1947, Jammu and

Kashmir could never have opted to integrate with India where

there is no scope for secularism, democracy,” she said.

She further said that unity is the only way to fight for the rights

and can help in restoring Article 370.

Mehbooba also said that it is unfortunate that despite generating

the electricity, the people here are being asked not to use the

heaters and boilers; rather the government should ensure free

electricity to the people and give compensation to J&K for Indus-

Water Treaty.