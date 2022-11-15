J&K part of India because of Nehru, claims Mehbooba

Srinagar, Nov 14: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and
former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that
Jammu and Kashmir is part of India because of the first prime
Minister of India, Late Jawahar Lal Nehru.
Addressing media persons, Mehbooba said that it is because of
Jawahar Lal Nehru’s secularism, democratic values and other
leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Dr B
R Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhai Patel that J&K is part of India
today.
“Had there been no relation between Jawahar Lal Nehru with
Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and relation with Kashmiris then
J&K would not have been part of India. If the present regime
would have been in the government in 1947, Jammu and
Kashmir could never have opted to integrate with India where
there is no scope for secularism, democracy,” she said.
She further said that unity is the only way to fight for the rights
and can help in restoring Article 370.
Mehbooba also said that it is unfortunate that despite generating
the electricity, the people here are being asked not to use the
heaters and boilers; rather the government should ensure free
electricity to the people and give compensation to J&K for Indus-
Water Treaty.
