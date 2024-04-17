back to top
Search
JammuHaier India introduces S800QT QLED Series
JammuJammu Kashmir

Haier India introduces S800QT QLED Series

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Haier Appliances , the No.1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years, has announced the launch of its latest Smart QLED Series S800QT. Designed to elevate the home experience, the series has a 4K QLED display and comes in 4 sizes 75”,65″, 55″ and 43”. It will be available across all channels starting at a price of INR 38,990

The all-new QLED series builds upon Haier India's widespread acclaim of providing an unparalleled entertainment experience, offering enhanced features, and mesmerizing design elements. With quantum dot at its core, the S800QT series delivers an exceptional spectrum of colours, incredibly lifelike visuals, and unmatched clarity with a 4K display. This revolutionary series seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with a visually captivating look, aiming to immerse consumers in an unparalleled cinematic journey from the comfort of their homes.

NS Satish, President, Haier India, stated, “At Haier, we are dedicated to continuously redefining the home entertainment experience, and with the feature packed S800QT QLED series, we're delivering a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and aesthetic finesse. Catering to consumers who seek uncompromised visual brilliance and an immersive cinematic haven in their own homes, Haier India aims to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, offering them an unparalleled home entertainment solution. The launch of the new QLED series highlights our commitment to providing consumers with best-in-class technologically advanced products that combine style and innovation.”

Previous article
Okaya EV maintains old prices post FAME II in limited time offer
Next article
Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K & OLED TVs
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K & OLED TVs

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics company, today announced...

Prof Dr Robert Zeiser receives DKMS Mechtild Harf Science Award 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: The DKMS Stiftung Leben Spenden honored Professor...

GAME, SIDBI successfully complete first NBFC Growth Accelerator Progcohort

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)...

NIQ Study reveals improvement in health, motor, and life insurance in India

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  NIQ, a global leader in consumer intelligence,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K & OLED TVs

Okaya EV maintains old prices post FAME II in limited time...

Prof Dr Robert Zeiser receives DKMS Mechtild Harf Science Award 2024