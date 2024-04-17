Haier India introduces S800QT QLED Series

Jammu Tawi: Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years, has announced the launch of its latest Smart QLED Series S800QT. Designed to elevate the home entertainment experience, the series has a 4K QLED display and comes in 4 sizes 75”,65″, 55″ and 43”. It will be available across all channels starting at a price of INR 38,990

The all-new QLED series builds upon Haier India's widespread acclaim of providing an unparalleled entertainment experience, offering enhanced features, and mesmerizing design elements. With quantum dot technology at its core, the S800QT series delivers an exceptional spectrum of colours, incredibly lifelike visuals, and unmatched clarity with a 4K display. This revolutionary series seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with a visually captivating look, aiming to immerse consumers in an unparalleled cinematic journey from the comfort of their homes.

NS Satish, President, Haier India, stated, “At Haier, we are dedicated to continuously redefining the home entertainment experience, and with the feature packed S800QT QLED series, we're delivering a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and aesthetic finesse. Catering to consumers who seek uncompromised visual brilliance and an immersive cinematic haven in their own homes, Haier India aims to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, offering them an unparalleled home entertainment solution. The launch of the new QLED series highlights our commitment to providing consumers with best-in-class technologically advanced products that combine style and innovation.”