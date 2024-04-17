Okaya EV maintains old prices post FAME II in limited time offer

New Delhi: Okaya EV, India's fastest-growing electric vehicle brand announced a remarkable festive session offer to uphold the pre-existing prices of its electric two-wheelers even after the conclusion of the Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme. Okaya's electric scooter models start at INR 69,950 allowing customers to enjoy a range of 75 kilometres per charge. The Faast F4, now available at ₹1,19,989 with a price consumption of ₹30,123, boasts a range of 160 kilometres per charge (IDC) and is equipped with two batteries, providing a total output of 4.4 kWh, the highest battery capacity in the Industry.

Powered with a peak power of 2300 Watt, all Okaya Electric Scooters are ICAT certified under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2, ensuring every ride is safer with robust IP67 waterproof and dust-resistant electric scooters.

The Brand is committed to promoting sustainable transportation options and making electric vehicles more accessible to the general public. Okaya EV two-wheelers are equipped with an LFP (Lithium iron phosphate) battery, deemed the safest technology for Indian weather conditions. Only a few electric scooter companies are utilizing LFP Technology, which boasts a longer lifespan compared to NMC batteries. LFP batteries are highly safe, can function well in high-temperature Indian weather conditions, and exhibit improved discharge and charge efficiency.

Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV, emphasized the company's dedication to customer satisfaction, stating, “At Okaya EV, we prioritize the needs and concerns of our customers above all else. We recognize the pivotal role electric mobility plays in building a sustainable future, and we believe that cost should not hinder its accessibility. By maintaining our old prices post FAME II, we aim to make our electric two-wheelers accessible to a wider audience, while stocks last.”