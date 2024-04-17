Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K & OLED TVs

Jammu Tawi:Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics company, today announced a new era of AI TVs with the launch of its ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs at the ‘Unbox & Discover' event. The 2024 line-up of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs elevate your home entertainment experience with powerful, AI-driven solutions.

“Samsung is bringing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across product categories to improve consumers' lifestyles. That's why we have integrated AI to home entertainment to offer exceptional viewing experiences for our consumers. Our 2024 range of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs redefine the home entertainment experience and offer new innovations across accessibility, sustainability and enhanced security with the power of AI,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“Televisions have emerged as the centrepieces of modern living, seamlessly integrating technology and lifestyle. The rising demand for larger screen sizes in India reflects consumers' preference for premium TVs. We are launching AI TVs that have been designed to set a new standard in visual immersion and sound quality. With the launch of our new range of AI-powered 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs and OLED TVs, we are confident of extending our market leadership in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

The new AI TVs also provide a highly personalized experience with apps and platforms. With the latest addition of widgets, TV screens are now personalized dashboards that allow users to easily monitor home status, camera feeds, energy usage, weather updates and more. Security is paramount, and with Samsung Knox, every feature, app, and platform benefits from robust protection, allowing connected experiences to remain private and secure.

Samsung also announced the all-new Music Frame, marrying premium audio with artistic design inspired by The Frame. This versatile device allows users to display personal pictures or artwork while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. Whether used as a standalone device or paired with a TV and sound bar, the Music Frame promises an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space.