Governing Council CSOI holds maiden meet CS bats for making the Institute hub of cultural, intellectual, sports activities

Jammu Tawi, February 06:

The Governing Council of the recently established Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) today held its first meeting presided by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Commissioner Secretary, Forests; PCCF; Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA; Secretary Tourism; Secretary, GAD and many other officers.

Dr Mehta remarked that the Institute should be made a hub of intellectual, cultural and sports activities. He emphasised on conducting activities catering to ladies and gentlemen both and give due weightage to women members and retired officers.

The Chief Secretary further asked them to fix a reasonable annual and admission fee for membership for both eligible in service and retired officers. He made out that the own resource base would aid this Institute to grow with time. He also advised them to study the models adopted elsewhere especially CSOI Delhi.

The Chief Secretary observed that different kinds of facilities like Panchkarma, Ayush, Gym, Library, Cafeteria, movies and others would make these institutes an attraction for the members. He asked them to look into holding different competitions of paintings, poetry, singing, quiz or games among members or with other officers institutes of States/UTs to make these vibrant places for the members.

Dr Mehta also assured the officers that government would facilitate them out of way in creating the necessary infrastructure and facilities in both the campuses at Jammu and Srinagar. He maintained that the Institute should become one of the best in the country so that the members can have positive experiences to cherish for their lifetime.

Pertinent to mention here that the Jammu campus of CSOI was recently inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor at Majeen near Sidhra Golf Course and the Srinagar branch at a Guest House on Maulana Azad Road. The Governing Council consisting of senior officers including DGP; PCCF; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu; Secretary, GAD are its members with Chief Secretary as Chairperson.