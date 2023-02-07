J&K’s Anti-encroachment Drive: Today’s state land retrieval score 2070 Kanals

DCs defy LG Sinha’s words for revealing names;

2 names decoded of Ex-Ministers Taj Mohiuddin & Chaudhary Zulkifkar Ali

1036 K in Ramban, 175 K in Jammu, 448 K in Kathua, 393K in Ganderbal, 14 K in Shopian, 3.18 K in Samba

Despite a public assurance given by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that Administration will only target the influential encroachers of the state land and the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to share the names of those big encroachers from whom the state land would be retrieved, today’s official hand outs did not reveal such name. Amidst the wide spread panic among the commoners, the district administrations failed to infuse confidence among the people and lending transparency in Anti-Encroachment Drive. However, this publication has decoded two names of former Ministers among a big lot on the basis of antecedents gathered.

175 Kanal retrieved in Jammu; 3 Kanals freed from Ex-Minister Zulfikar

Jammu Tawi, February 06: District Administration Jammu today claimed to have retrieved more than 175 Kanal prime State-Land during eviction cum Anti encroachment drives conducted in different parts of the district.

The Teams of District Administration along with police and other concerned officials evacuated 3 Kanal prime state land in Chowadi area which was encroached by former cabinet minister of Jammu & Kashmir and former MLA from Darhal Assembly constituency. The details of the encroacher suggested the name of Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali who was a minister in PDP Government and now a leader of Apni Party. The state land signboard was also installed on the retrieved land.

In another anti encroachment drive, the revenue officers vacated state land measuring at 89 Kanal 01 Marla in Sohanjana and Murarpur villages of Tehsil Mandal.

Similarly, state land measuring around 60 Kanal was retrieved by revenue officers at Village Gandharwan in Akhnoor. This is a prime state land which is only 3 KM away from Akhnoor- Poonch Highway.

Likewise, 23 Kanal state land was retrieved in village Nardi of Tehsil Maira Mandrian during an Anti encroachment drive conducted by District Administration.

14 K forest land encroached by ex- minister Taj Mohiudin retrieved

Shopian, Feb 06 (KNO): The authorities on Monday said it retrieved over 13 Kanals of forest land illegally occupied by former minister and now a DAP leader during the ongoing eviction drive in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer that a revenue department team along with forest department retrieved 13 Kanal and 16 Marlas forest land from former minister Taj Mohi-Ud-din in Sedow area of Shopian.

He said that around 35 Kanals of land were there of which 13 Kanals and 16 Marlas were found illegally occupied by the former minister.

1036 K retrieved in Ramban

Ramban, February 06: The district administration Ramban, in continuation of anti-encroachment drive, on Monday retrieved more than 1036 Kanal State land in various Tehsils of the district.

In joint anti-encroachment drives, the Revenue department and Police retrieved 176 Kanal state land in Tehsil Ramban , 464 Kanal in tehsil Rajgarh, 28 Kanal in Ramsoo, 210 Kanal in Pogal-Paristan (Ukhral), 142 Kanal in Banihal and 14 Kanal in Batote .

The teams also demolished illegal structures raised on the State and Kah Charayi Land.

448 K retrieved in Kathua

Kathua, February 06: In continuation to the anti-encroachment drive, District Administration Kathua today retrieved 448 kanal, 10 marlas encroached state land from the clutches of various illegal occupants.

The Anti-encroachment team comprising revenue officers, police and other departments conducted the eviction.

The state land retrieved today includes, 280 kanal, 03 marlas in block Dinga Amb; 120 kanal, 19 marlas in Hiranagar; 17 kanal, 04 marlas in Nagri Parole; 17 kanal, 04 marlas in Lohai Malhar; 8 Kanal in Basohli and 05 Kanal in Mahanpur Tehsil.

After evicting the encroachers, the revenue teams installed sign boards indicating the status of land as Government land.

The evicted land will be soon utilised for various critical Govt projects and a land bank will be created for addressing land requirements by various departments.

393 kanals retrieved in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 06: As part of the ongoing Anti-encroachment drive, the District Administration Ganderbal today retrieved over 66 kanals illegally occupied State/ Kahcharai land in the district.

The eviction drive was carried out jointly by Civil and Police administration in separate eviction drives held in different tehsils of the district.

The Revenue teams has retrieved approximately 18702 kanals of illegally occupied government land by various land grabbers till today which include 393 kanals of land from influential persons.

During today’s eviction drive, the total retrieved state land in various tehsils of Ganderbal stands at 58 kanals which include 35 kanals from influential persons besides 8 kanals of Kahcharai land was also retrieved occupied by influential persons.

During the anti-encroachment drive JCB machines were deployed to dismantle the boundary walls and other structures erected illegally on government land besides notice boards indicating the status of land, survey number, location, etc. was installed on the site.

Meanwhile in Wussan Kangan, the revenue authorities today retrieved 38 kanals and 08 Malras of encroached State and Kahcharai land from influential persons including businessmen and top government officers/officials.

Most of the retrieved land in estate Wussan has been handed over to the Horticulture Department for development of orchards.

4 K retrieved in Samba

Samba, February 06: Continuing anti encroachment drive, district administration Samba today retrieved 3 kanal and 18 marla Roshni land at prime location near National Highway in Samba.

The revenue officers informed that the anti encroachment drive was carried out to reclaim Government land bearing Khasra No 70/66 in possession of a retired Government Employee in Village Nandni near NH.

During the anti encroachment drive, JCB machines were deployed to dismantle the boundary walls and other RCC structures erected on the site.

The land has been retrieved and notice boards’ indicating the status of land as government Land has been installed on the site.