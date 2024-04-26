back to top
IndiaBJP seeking 400 seats to change Constitution, abolish reservations: Revanth Reddy
India

BJP seeking 400 seats to change Constitution, abolish reservations: Revanth Reddy

By: Northlines

Date:

Hyderabad, Apr 26: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the BJP is seeking to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls with a conspiracy aiming to change the Constitution and abolish reservations.

Addressing a rally at Zaheerabad, Reddy, seeking people to vote for Congress candidates, said it was his government which had implemented “five guarantees” within 100 days of coming to power in the state.

“The BJP is asking people to give 400 seats. Why do you want 400 seats? They want to completely change the Constitution and abolish reservations created by Babasaheb Ambedkar. They want to abolish the Constitution thereby Dalits, Girijans and OBCs will be oppressed and they would be kept under their (BJP) control,” the CM said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi bore a grudge against farmers as he had to roll back “three farm laws” after the backlash from the farming community.

Accusing the BRS and BJP of having “tacit understanding”, Reddy said former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will ensure the win of BJP candidate in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment as part of the deal to get his daughter K Kavitha released. She is currently in prison in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

He further charged that the NDA government has “sold off” Public Sector Undertakings worth Rs 60 lakh crore which were set up during the earlier Congress regime to corporates.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

