Google’s Revolutionary Gemini Ultra AI Model Coming to OnePlus and Oppo Smartphones – Exciting New Features on the Horizon

By: Northlines

Date:

OnePlus and Oppo join forces with Google to unlock the power of AI for their mobile users. In a recent announcement at the Google Cloud Next '24 event, the tech giants revealed plans to integrate Google's advanced Gemini 1.0 Ultra AI model into upcoming OnePlus and Oppo smartphones.

Powered by the cutting-edge Gemini Ultra, these partnerships will enable entirely new artificial intelligence experiences for OnePlus and Oppo device owners. Users can expect helpful features like personalized news summaries tailored to their interests, as well as AI-driven audio and image enhancement tools.

Speaking at the event, Nicole Zhang from OnePlus and Oppo shared the brands' enthusiasm for this collaboration. She noted how generative AI has immense potential to improve lives, and their users around the will benefit from seamless access to these capabilities directly on their mobile devices.

One example of early AI features launched through this alliance is the “AI Eraser.” This image editing tool uses generative preprocessing to remove unwanted objects or modify backgrounds, providing users full creative control over their . It has already rolled out to select OnePlus and Oppo smartphones.

Going forward, over 100 additional functions powered by Google's advanced AI models will gradually release on OnePlus and Oppo phones. Early indicators point to newsletters with automatically generated summaries of top stories and an “AI Circles” tool for visualizing related search terms.

On Nijjar killing, Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel, 'We have stood up for Canadians'
