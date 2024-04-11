On Nijjar killing, Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel, ‘We have stood up for Canadians’

Ottawa, Apr 11: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who testified at a public inquiry looking into foreign interference in Canada's electoral process said that his government was firm on the issue of protecting Canadians, including addressing the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey last June.



During a hearing of the Foreign Interference Commission which is headed by Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue, Trudeau accused the previous Conservative government in the country of being “cosy” with the current Indian government.

Asked about foreign interference during the 2019 elections and redacted parts in the 2019 annual report of the NSI, Trudeau said, “In a public setting, I can't speak to redactions made for national security. But, I will say that the principle that anyone who comes to Canada from anywhere in the world has all the rights of a Canadian to be free from extortion, coercion, interference from a country that they left behind and how we have stood up for Canadians, including in the very serious case that I brought forward to Parliament of the killing of Nijjar, demonstrates our government's commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of Canadians.”

“And the suggestion that we haven't and we won't do everything we can to defend Canadian rules and values and defend Canadians from foreign interference is simply misplaced,” Trudeau is heard in a video of the inquiry proceedings shared by Canadian newspaper The Global and Mail.

“Our government has always stood up to defend minorities in Canada and the rights of minorities to speak out even if it irritates their home countries overseas,” Trudeau said.



An investigation into the allegations of foreign meddling in Canadian politics was triggered by several media reports that cited unnamed sources and leaked documents.

A briefing document from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) says that China “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in the last two federal elections.



Trudeau appeared before the national public inquiry after several days of testimony from members of his cabinet, political party representatives, intelligence officials and senior bureaucrats.



During the hearing, the Canadian Prime Minister spoke about the measures his government had taken to address foreign interference since assuming power in 2015.



Asked whether appropriate steps were not taken to expose foreign interference, Trudeau said, “I think that's certainly a question one needs to ask of the previous conservative government that was known for its very cosy relationship with the current Indian government. Whereas our government has always stood up to defend minorities in Canada and the rights of minorities to speak out, even if it irritates their home countries overseas,” according to the video shared by The Global and Mail.



In a classified February interview with the Commission of Inquiry, Trudeau called it extremely damaging to the confidence of the people of Canada in the democratic process. A public summary of the interview was revealed at the inquiry on Wednesday, where Trudeau testified at an open hearing.



Trudeau expressed his frustration that intelligence leaked to media had been “sensationalized” and taken out of context, Canada-based CTV News reported.



According to the summary, Trudeau noted that these leaks were “particularly frustrating” as the Liberal government had placed robust mechanisms to track and combat interference, however, it was “painted as negligent in the media.”



Trudeau also considered that the leaks showcase the dangers of making conclusions based on a single piece of intelligence, without sufficient context and without analysing its reliability.



Allegations of foreign interference in the past two general elections – suggestions triggered by anonymous leaks to the media resulted in calls for a public inquiry.