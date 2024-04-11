Search
Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur joins BJP, likely to contest against Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda

New Delhi, Apr 11: Parampal Kaur Sidhu, the daughter-in-law of former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Sikander Singh Maluka joined the BJP here on Thursday and is likely to be fielded from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

Rohan Gupta, former head of Congress social media department, party spokesperson and confidante of late Congress veteran Ahmed Patel, also quit the Congress to join the BJP.

Gupta had earlier pulled out of the race for Lok Sabha election in Ahmedabad East where the Congress had fielded him.

Parampal's BJP foray has intrigued observers in as her father-in-law, the former Punjab minister, is still an active member of SAD.

He is also a member of Akali Dal's manifesto panel for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, and is involved in arranging poll rallies of sitting Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal, who will defend her seat.

BJP has been struggling to find a candidate in Bathinda ever since Manpreet Badal's deteriorated.

BJP is fighting Lok Sabha election alone in Punjab for the first time since 1998. All these years it stayed in alliance with the Akali Dal.

BJP has so far declared six out of 13 Punjab candidates. Punjab votes in the last phase on June 1.

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

