CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 11: The CBI arrested Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, officials said.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The CBI officials had gone to Tihar Jail on Saturday to question Kavitha on these aspects of the case, sources said.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

