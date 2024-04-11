Search
The World’s Oldest Man Credits Fish and Chips for His Remarkable Longevity: Could They Hold the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life?

“Occasional consumption of fried foods like fish and chips is unlikely to cause significant harm,” says Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator

At 111 years old, Englishman John Tinniswood now holds the title of the 's oldest living man, after the former title-holder Juan Vicente Pérez Mora from Venezuela died at the age of 114 this week.

Tinniswood's remarkable longevity has captivated many, who want to know the secret behind his and vitality. Surprisingly, he attributes a simple weekly indulgence to his extraordinary lifespan – fish and chips. This classic British dish, usually accompanied by a cold beverage, is enjoyed by many, and for Tinniswood, it has become a part of his weekly food intake.

