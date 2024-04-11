Review of the Movie “Varshangalkku Shesham”: Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal Seem to Overdo It in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Least Impressive Work

Varshangalkku Shesham movie review: The major disappointment in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal-starrer lies in the fact that, despite the ensemble cast, it’s only Nivin Pauly, in an extended cameo, who delivers a standout performance.

Varshangalkku Shesham can be dubbed as Malayalam’s The Archies, sans the ultra-elite backdrop and source material like the comics that inspired Zoya Akhtar’s film. A reunion of sorts of Malayalam nepo babies, the movie is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, son of actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan, whose brother Dhyan Sreenivasan has played the lead role alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s son Pranav, and it also features director Priyadarshan and actor Lissy’s daughter Kalyani in a key role.

However, what makes Varshangalkku Shesham different from The Archies is its comparatively relatable setting and its ambivalent stance on nepotism. In other words, it can be said that the movie maintains a love-hate relationship with nepotism: while it has been made with the help of the practice, the film’s narrative mocks the same in a “clever” way, which ultimately works in favour of Varshangalkku Shesham, although only to an extent.