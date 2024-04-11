Search
Business

Tata Teams Up with Shell India to Roll Out Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Passengers

Shell Markets Director Sanjay Varkey said the company is committed to define the EV charging experience by offering integrated solutions that prioritise convenience, safety, and sustainability.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility on Thursday said it has tied up with Shell India Markets to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India.

The collaboration will leverage Shell's widespread fuel station network and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility's (TPEM) insights from over 1.4 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by EV owners, the company, a part of Tata Motors, said in a statement.

“Through this partnership, we aim to grow the existing charging infrastructure, which is crucial for mainstream adoption of EVs in the country, particularly as the customer base continues to expand,” TPEM Chief Strategy Officer Balaje Rajan said.

