GDC Doda hosts All India Women Cricket Championship

Doda, May 24: District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom today inaugurated All India Women Cricket Championship here in Sports Stadium Doda.

The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Government Degree College Doda in collaboration with Sports & Fitness Hub, Doda. Around 8 teams including teams from Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, GDC Doda, GMC Doda are participating in the tournament.

The inaugural match was played between teams of Uttar Pradesh and Green Champs. The UP team beat Green Champs by 84 runs. Rashi Gupta was adjudged player of the match.

Principal Government Degree College Doda Prof. (Dr.) Attar Singh Kotwal, Dr. Ajaz Wani, Prof. Kewal Manhas, Prof. Satish Kumar, faculty members and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion. The tournament shall continue till 26th of May in the Sports Stadium Doda.