Inter-Division UT Level sports competition in 10 disciplines commences in Jammu

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 24: Inter-Division UT Level sports competition for under 19 Boys and Girls in 10 disciplines was today kick-started by the Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Jammu, Suram Chand Sharma here in M.A. Stadium .

The competitions are being held for Kabaddi, Chess, Yoga, Handball, Basket-Ball, Kho-Kho, Gymnastic, Wrestling, Weight Lifting, Shooting. The players and athletes from all 20 Districts of the UT are participating in the competition and the winner(s) of each discipline would qualify for participation in the National Games being organised by School Games Federation of India from 5th of June 2023 in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Suram Chand Sharma congratulated the sports persons for their selection in the Divisional Level Teams and playing the UT Level competitions. He exhorted them to encourage others also to take part in sports to channelize the energy of Youth in the right direction and to keep them away from drug menace and other social evils. He also inaugurated various matches and encouraged the players to display high standards of sportsmanship while playing.