India-Australia ties in T20 mode: Modi

NL Corresspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday used “cricket diplomacy” to explain the deepening ties between India and Australia, and said, “Our ties have entered the T20 mode!”

“I am visiting Australia within 2 months of the visit of my friend Prime Minister Albanese to India. This is our sixth meeting in the last one year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations, convergence in our views and maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode,” said PM Modi in a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

He also invited PM Albanese to the cricket World Cup in India, adding, ‘”You will get to see the grand Diwali celebration.” “I invite PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India,” said PM Modi.

The upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by India for the first time in its entirety, is likely to start on October 5 and will end on November 19, with the final scheduled to be at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the world's largest cricket stadium.

“In my first year as Prime Minister, I met with PM Modi six times, which underscores the value we place on deepening ties between our nations. Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community, and we want to see more connections between our countries,” said the Australian PM.

